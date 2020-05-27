9 killed, 23 injured in road accidents on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) ::At least 9 persons were killed and 23 wounded in various road accidents in three days of Eid ul Fitr in the district.

According to police, the road accidents were reported on Darazinda, Indus Highway Parwa, Daraban Kalan road and Chashma road.

Police reported that a coach was carrying passengers to hilly area of Sirdagar in Darazinda on first day of Eid. On its way, it overturned after hitting a motorbike coming from opposite side.

As a result of the accident, motorcyclists Naimatullah and Farmanullah of Mosazai and three others died on the spot while 21 passengers in the coach received injuries. The injured were rushed to Daraban hospital where conditions of three passengers were stated critical.

In another road accident on Eid night, a truck driver rammed his vehicle into a group of four young people standing on roadside in Tehsil Parwa killing 20-year Mohammad Ishfaq and Amir Nawaz on the spot and leaving Kashif and Abu Bakr critically injured who were shifted to DHQ hospital.

The truck driver managed to escape from the scene, however police took truck into custody and started investigation and search for the driver.

In third incident driver of a tractor container died when he lost control over his vehicle and fell in Diyal drain. In fourth incident a 13-year boy died in a road accident on Baraban Kalan road.