9 killed, 726 injured in 681 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :At least 9 people were killed while 726 sustained injuries in 681 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 380 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 346 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 304 drivers, 21 underage drivers, 96 pedestrians, and 335 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics showed that 151 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 148 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 61 in Faisalabad with 76 victims and at third Multan with 47 accidents and 52 victims.

As many as, 591 motorcycles, 74 rickshaws, 60 cars, 15 vans, 23 buses, 29 trucks and 89 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.