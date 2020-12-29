9 killed, 743 injured in 695 accidents in Punjab

UrduPoint.com
Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:31 PM

At least nine people were killed while 743 sustained injuries in 695 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :At least nine people were killed while 743 sustained injuries in 695 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 416 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 327 minor injured were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

Analysis showed that 297 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 127 pedestrians, and 328 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. Statistics showed that 172 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 176 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 49 in Faisalabad with 58 victims and at third Multan with 37 accidents and 41 victims.

As many as, 567 motorcycles, 109 rickshaws, 82 cars, 32 vans, nine buses, 14 trucks and 106 other vehiclesand slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

