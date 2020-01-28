UrduPoint.com
9 Killed, 747 Injured In 707 Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 05:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Atleast nine people were killed while 747 sustained injuries in 707 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 sources said here Tuesday that out of total injured, 441 people were seriously injured who were shifted different hospitals, whereas, 306 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 304 drivers, 17 underage drivers, 104 pedestrians and 348 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 167 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 148 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 67 in Faisalabad with 71 victims and at third Multan with 51 RTCs and 54 victims.

According to the data 586 motorbikes, 104 auto rickshaws, 61 motorcars, 18 vans, 08 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 94 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

