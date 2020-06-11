9 killed, 782 injured in 707 accidents in Punjab

Atleast nine people were killed while 782 sustained injuries in 707 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Atleast nine people were killed while 782 sustained injuries in 707 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of this, 426 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 356 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Thursday.

The analysis showed that 346 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 116 pedestrians, and 329 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes.

The statistics showed that 155 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 164 persons placing Lahore at top of the list followed by 61 in Multan with 72 victims and at third Faisalabad with 58 accidents and 71 victims.

As many as, 611 motorcycles, 88 rickshaws, 62 cars, 14 vans, five buses, 28 trucks and 98 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.