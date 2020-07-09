UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Killed, 805 Injured In 764 Accidents In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:32 AM

9 killed, 805 injured in 764 accidents in Punjab

Atleast nine people were killed while 805 sustained injuries in 764 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Atleast nine people were killed while 805 sustained injuries in 764 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 430 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 375 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Wednesday.

The analysis showed that 349 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 109 pedestrians, and 356 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 174 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 180 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 63 in Faisalabad with 72 victims and at third Multan with 55 accidents and 58 victims.

As many as, 655 motorcycles, 95 rickshaws, 95 cars, 14 vans, five buses, 35 trucks and 98 other vehiclesand slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

1 hour ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

2 hours ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

3 hours ago

Roscosmos Plans to Transfer Angara A5 Heavy Rocket ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.