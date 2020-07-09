9 killed, 805 injured in 764 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

Atleast nine people were killed while 805 sustained injuries in 764 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Atleast nine people were killed while 805 sustained injuries in 764 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 430 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 375 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Wednesday.

The analysis showed that 349 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 109 pedestrians, and 356 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 174 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 180 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 63 in Faisalabad with 72 victims and at third Multan with 55 accidents and 58 victims.

As many as, 655 motorcycles, 95 rickshaws, 95 cars, 14 vans, five buses, 35 trucks and 98 other vehiclesand slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.