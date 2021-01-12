UrduPoint.com
9 Killed, 852 Injured In 786 Accidents In Punjab

Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :At least nine people were killed and 852 others sustained injuries in 786 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Rescue-1122 sources here on Tuesday.

As many 500 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 352 with minor injuries were treated on the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 369 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 122 pedestrians and 370 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 188 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 188 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and at third Multan with 53 accidents and 56 victims.

As many as 656 motorcycles, 105 rickshaws, 78 cars, 46 vans, 14 buses, 27 trucks and 97 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

