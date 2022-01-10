UrduPoint.com

9 Killed, 854 Injured In Accidents Across Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :At least nine people were killed and 854 others sustained injuries in 818 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 465 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 389 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 355 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 108 pedestrians, and 400 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes.

The statistics showed that 194 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 202 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 73 in Faisalabad with 79 victims and at third Gujranwala with 56 accidents and 60 victims.

As many as 663 motorcycles, 84 rickshaws, 84 cars, 33 vans, seven buses, 27 trucks and 104 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

