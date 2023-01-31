UrduPoint.com

9 Killed, 890 Injured In 892 Accidents In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 11:40 PM

9 killed, 890 injured in 892 accidents in Punjab

At least nine people were killed while 890 injured in 892 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :At least nine people were killed while 890 injured in 892 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 447 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 443 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122, here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 460 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 122 pedestrians, and 317 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 191 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 178 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 78 in Multan with 72 victims and at third Faisalabad with 67 accidents and 64 victims.

As many as 752 motorcycles, 52 rickshaws, 118 cars, 21 vans, 16 buses, 20 trucks and 84 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

4 seconds ago
 US Claims Russia Violated New START Nuclear Arms T ..

US Claims Russia Violated New START Nuclear Arms Treaty by Blocking Inspections ..

5 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan hydropower cooperation injecting en ..

China-Pakistan hydropower cooperation injecting energy into Pakistan's green ene ..

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religi ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azf ..

5 minutes ago
 KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing deat ..

KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing death toll mounts to 101

5 minutes ago
 Stocks mixed before fresh rate hikes

Stocks mixed before fresh rate hikes

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.