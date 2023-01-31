9 killed, 890 injured in 892 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :At least nine people were killed while 890 injured in 892 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 447 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 443 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122, here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 460 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 122 pedestrians, and 317 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 191 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 178 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 78 in Multan with 72 victims and at third Faisalabad with 67 accidents and 64 victims.

As many as 752 motorcycles, 52 rickshaws, 118 cars, 21 vans, 16 buses, 20 trucks and 84 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.