9 killed, 900 injured in 816 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :At least nine people were killed while 900 sustained injuries in 816 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 497 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 403 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 365 drivers, 29 juvenile drivers, 132 pedestrians, and 412 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 206 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 220 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 74 in Multan with 72 victims and at third Faisalabad with 53 accidents and 69 victims.

As many as, 722 motorcycles, 116 rickshaws, 81 cars, 17 vans, five buses,23 trucks and 110 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved inthe accidents.