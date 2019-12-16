9 killed, 934 injured in 835 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Atleast nine people were killed while 934 sustained injuries in 835 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 sources said here Monday that out of total injured, 541 people were seriously injured who were shifted different hospitals, whereas, 393 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 371 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 132 pedestrians and 440 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 181 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 190 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 82 in Faisalabad with 93 victims and at third Multan with 53 RTCs and 59 victims.

According to the data 688 motorbikes, 115 auto rickshaws, 97 motorcars, 30 vans, 16 passenger buses, 13 trucks and 116 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.