UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Killed, 934 Injured In 835 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

9 killed, 934 injured in 835 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Atleast nine people were killed while 934 sustained injuries in 835 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 sources said here Monday that out of total injured, 541 people were seriously injured who were shifted different hospitals, whereas, 393 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 371 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 132 pedestrians and 440 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 181 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 190 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 82 in Faisalabad with 93 victims and at third Multan with 53 RTCs and 59 victims.

According to the data 688 motorbikes, 115 auto rickshaws, 97 motorcars, 30 vans, 16 passenger buses, 13 trucks and 116 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Women’s cycling in UAE set for a boost as Dubai ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Combating Counterfeit Drugs and Prom ..

11 minutes ago

NAB seeks time from LHC to submit reply in Maryam ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan v England Women’s T20Is begin on Tuesda ..

19 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Sheikh ..

45 minutes ago

Swedish singer Zara Larsson turns 22 today

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.