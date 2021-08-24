9 killed, 940 injured in 871 accidents in Punjab

At least nine people were killed while 940 sustained serious injuries in 871 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :At least nine people were killed while 940 sustained serious injuries in 871 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 560 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 380 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122, here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 393 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians, and 442 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 242 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 246 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Faisalabad with 91 victims, and at third 57 accidents in Multan with 60 victims.

As many as, 738 motorcycles, 120 rickshaws, 96 cars, 31 vans, 10 buses, 29 trucks and 86 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.