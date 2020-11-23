9 killed, 974 injured in 909 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Nine people were killed and 974 others sustained injuries in 909 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) sources.

As many as 580 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 394 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 343 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 149 pedestrians and 491 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 236 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 228 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 87 victims and at third Gujranwala with 72 accidents and 84 victims.

As many as 736 motorcycles, 148 rickshaws, 113 cars, 36 vans, seven buses, 37 trucks and 112 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.