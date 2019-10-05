UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Killed As Speeding Passenger Coach Fells Into Deep Trench

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 11:38 AM

9 killed as speeding passenger coach fells into deep trench

As many as nine persons were killed and eleven others were injured when a speeding passenger coach fell into a deep trench near Makran Coastal Highway on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as nine persons were killed and eleven others were injured when a speeding passenger coach fell into a deep trench near Makran Coastal Highway on Saturday morning.

According to Deputy Commissioner Lasbela, the bus was travelling from Pasni to Karachi, a private news channel reported.

Police said the accident happened due to tyre burst in which result the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Police and rescue teams shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Driver Vehicle Pasni Lasbela From Coach

Recent Stories

Maharaj strikes early after Ashwin's seven-wicket ..

3 minutes ago

Peruvian President Hopes Congressional Election to ..

21 minutes ago

PIA Adding Convenience – Pay Less & Carry More

31 minutes ago

US state upholds e-cigarette ban amid vaping death ..

31 minutes ago

Cricket: India v South Africa Test scoreboard

1 hour ago

India bowl out South Africa for 431 in first Test

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.