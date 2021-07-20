9 killed in 3 AJK incidents

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :At least nine persons lost their lives and 15 sustained injuries in three different incidents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Some four passengers were killed and 13 other injured when a Hajirah-bound van with 17 on board, which coming from the Chaprian village, skidded of the road and fell into a deep ravine near Pothi Chaprian village of Ponch District. The injured were shifted to CMH Rawalakot. The dead were identified as Muhammad Ishaq, Murtaza, Umar Karamat and Khalid.

Likewise, three members of a family died and two others received severe injuries by the lightening struck their house in the remote Kathpeeran village of Athmuqam District in around 3am Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Athmuqam office, the dead included Siraj Deen's wife Golu, his son Naeem and daughter Noreen, whereas Siraj Deen and his other daughter Robina were injured. Their house was completely destroyed.

In another incident, two persons Khurram, resident of Dachoor and Kabir resident of Malsi Bala were killed in Seri village of Hattian District when they were hit by a heavy stone which slipped off during landsliding.