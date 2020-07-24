9 killed in Chontra firing incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :At least nine people including women and children were killed and three injured in a firing incident between the two rival groups in the jurisdiction of Chontra police station on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, as soon as the incident of firing reported, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younis, SSP operations and SP Saddar rushed to the spot with a heavy contingent of police.

According to the preliminary investigation, the firing incident happened between Nazar Imtiaz group and Rab Nawaz group due to the murder of a woman in Myal village a few days ago and old enmity.

Resultantly, five women namely Saleem Akhter, Nisar Bibi, Eman Fatima, Azram Bibi and Abida Shaheen and four children identified as Farhan Azhar, Sabiha Khatoon, Anzala Bibi and Noor Fatima were killed while three children Noor Fatima Usman and Ibrahim got serious bullet injuries.

On receiving information, rescue teams also rushed to the crime scene and shifted the dead bodies and injured to the nearby hospital for treatment and autopsy.

The CPO said those involved in the incident would be arrested and punished according to the law.