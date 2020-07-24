UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Killed In Chontra Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

9 killed in Chontra firing incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :At least nine people including women and children were killed and three injured in a firing incident between the two rival groups in the jurisdiction of Chontra police station on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, as soon as the incident of firing reported, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younis, SSP operations and SP Saddar rushed to the spot with a heavy contingent of police.

According to the preliminary investigation, the firing incident happened between Nazar Imtiaz group and Rab Nawaz group due to the murder of a woman in Myal village a few days ago and old enmity.

Resultantly, five women namely Saleem Akhter, Nisar Bibi, Eman Fatima, Azram Bibi and Abida Shaheen and four children identified as Farhan Azhar, Sabiha Khatoon, Anzala Bibi and Noor Fatima were killed while three children Noor Fatima Usman and Ibrahim got serious bullet injuries.

On receiving information, rescue teams also rushed to the crime scene and shifted the dead bodies and injured to the nearby hospital for treatment and autopsy.

The CPO said those involved in the incident would be arrested and punished according to the law.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Murder Police Police Station Saddar Women

Recent Stories

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

1 hour ago

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

2 hours ago

Iranian-Afghan Joint Committee Convenes to Discuss ..

2 minutes ago

Moldovan President to Meet With Breakaway Transnis ..

2 minutes ago

FIA submits report in Supreme Court regarding fore ..

2 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency Urges Poland to Provide Access f ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.