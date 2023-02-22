UrduPoint.com

9 Killed In Different Faisalabad Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

9 killed in different Faisalabad incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Nine people including three women and one newborn baby girl were killed in different incidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speeding bus hit to death a pedestrian woman Yasmeen (29), wife of Umar Khatab of Chak No l72-RB, Bahmani Wala, when she was trying to cross the road near police station Khurarianwala on Sheikhupura Road.

Also, the Sargodha Road police found the body of a newborn baby girl from Haq Bahu Chowk, Hajveri Town Millat Road.

One Irshad Bibi (50) was killed while Ahmad Ali was injured when a tractor-trolley, loaded with sugarcane, hit their motorcycle near Chak No 379-GB.

Also, one Siddique Masih axed to death his wife Uzma Bibi (37), a resident of Chak No 121-JB Gokhowal, on the charge of loose character.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Muhammad Ahsan of Ghulam Muhammad Abad, 43-year-old Saeed Rehman of Nishatabad, 45-year-old Muhammad Sharif of Samanabad and 10-year-old Qamar Abbas of Chak No 278-GB were killed in different incidents. Fourteen-year-old Ali Ahmad of Chak No 201-RB Chandian Talawan was electrocuted while catching a stray kite with the help of an iron road.

The police took all bodies into custody and started investigation.

