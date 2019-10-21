UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Killed In Gas Cylinder Explosion In Ambulance

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 12:21 PM

9 killed in gas cylinder explosion in ambulance

9 people of a family were killed after gas cylinder exploded in an ambulance in a head on collision between a trailor and ambulance

Mianwali (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) 9 people of a family were killed after gas cylinder exploded in an ambulance in a head on collision between a trailor and ambulance.9 people of a family including 3 males, 3 females and 3 children were on their way to Pindi along with a patient in an ambulance when on Mianwali Multan road within the jurisdiction of Kandia police station it hit with a speedy trailor.

As a result, all 9 people died after gas cylinder exploded fitted illegally in an ambulance.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Police Police Station Road Died Mianwali Rescue 1122 Gas Family All

Recent Stories

Scientists may be getting closer to creating a uni ..

40 seconds ago

Work and family demands may impact women's heart h ..

41 seconds ago

First-time evidence suggests that fat can accumula ..

43 seconds ago

Six civilians, soldier embrace martyrdom after Ind ..

12 minutes ago

IMF, WB assure continued support to Pakistan econo ..

12 seconds ago

Sale of wollen female,male shawls' gains momentu ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.