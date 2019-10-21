9 killed in gas cylinder explosion in ambulance

9 people of a family were killed after gas cylinder exploded in an ambulance in a head on collision between a trailor and ambulance

Mianwali (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) 9 people of a family were killed after gas cylinder exploded in an ambulance in a head on collision between a trailor and ambulance.9 people of a family including 3 males, 3 females and 3 children were on their way to Pindi along with a patient in an ambulance when on Mianwali Multan road within the jurisdiction of Kandia police station it hit with a speedy trailor.

As a result, all 9 people died after gas cylinder exploded fitted illegally in an ambulance.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.