9 Killed In Karachi Wall Collapse Incident

Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :At least nine persons including men and women were killed in a wall collapse incident that occurred in a residential apartment of Gulstan-e-Johar area of Karachi, police reported on Thursday night.

According to details, lightening and thunderstorm hit a wall of a residential apartment located in the vicinity of Gulstan-e-Johar, Karachi.

Some nine people of a family died when the wall of the apartment fell on them after lightening.

The rescue and police team rushed to the site to shift the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

All out measures were being taken to remove the rubble of the wall of a residential apartment that fell on the ill-fated family living there, SP Sajid Sadozai reported.

The rescue operation was continuing till the filling of this report.

