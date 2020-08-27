9 Killed In Karachi Wall Collapse Incident
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :At least nine persons including men and women were killed in a wall collapse incident that occurred in a residential apartment of Gulstan-e-Johar area of Karachi, police reported on Thursday night.
According to details, lightening and thunderstorm hit a wall of a residential apartment located in the vicinity of Gulstan-e-Johar, Karachi.
Some nine people of a family died when the wall of the apartment fell on them after lightening.
The rescue and police team rushed to the site to shift the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.
All out measures were being taken to remove the rubble of the wall of a residential apartment that fell on the ill-fated family living there, SP Sajid Sadozai reported.
The rescue operation was continuing till the filling of this report.