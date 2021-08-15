UrduPoint.com

9 Killed In Mini-truck Explosion In Mawach Goth

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

9 killed in mini-truck explosion in Mawach Goth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :At least nine persons were killed and many injured in an explosion inside a mini-truck in Mawach Goth area of Baldia Town, Karachi, on Saturday.

Police sources said unidentified motorcycle riders reportedly hurled some explosive material on the truck with around 25 members of a family aboard who were returning to their homes after attending a wedding ceremony.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Madina Colony Police Station. The personnel of law enforcement agencies, including police and Rangers cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The bomb disposal squad teams also reached the site to ascertain the nature of explosion.

All the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

The police arrested the driver of mini-truck.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Rangers Police Police Station Driver Marriage Baldia SITE Family

Recent Stories

Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Bl ..

Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day on Aug. 15

8 minutes ago
 Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates researc ..

Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates research farm building

10 minutes ago
 49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan ..

49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

10 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, fervo ..

Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, fervour in Balochistan

10 minutes ago
 PTI govt working to strengthen country's economy: ..

PTI govt working to strengthen country's economy: Raja Basharat

10 minutes ago
 Flag hosting ceremony held to mark Independence Da ..

Flag hosting ceremony held to mark Independence Day in Kohlu

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.