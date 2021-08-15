9 Killed In Mini-truck Explosion In Mawach Goth
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 12:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :At least nine persons were killed and many injured in an explosion inside a mini-truck in Mawach Goth area of Baldia Town, Karachi, on Saturday.
Police sources said unidentified motorcycle riders reportedly hurled some explosive material on the truck with around 25 members of a family aboard who were returning to their homes after attending a wedding ceremony.
The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Madina Colony Police Station. The personnel of law enforcement agencies, including police and Rangers cordoned off the area and started a search operation.
The bomb disposal squad teams also reached the site to ascertain the nature of explosion.
All the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital.