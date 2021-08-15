9 killed in mini-truck explosion in Mawach Goth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :At least nine persons were killed and many injured in an explosion inside a mini-truck in Mawach Goth area of Baldia Town, Karachi, on Saturday.

Police sources said unidentified motorcycle riders reportedly hurled some explosive material on the truck with around 25 members of a family aboard who were returning to their homes after attending a wedding ceremony.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Madina Colony Police Station. The personnel of law enforcement agencies, including police and Rangers cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The bomb disposal squad teams also reached the site to ascertain the nature of explosion.

All the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

The police arrested the driver of mini-truck.