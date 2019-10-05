9 killed in road accident in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as nine people including three women and two children were killed and several others sustained injures in a passenger coach accident near Ormara, Balochistan on Saturday.

The accident occurred when the coach overturned due failure of its break on the Coastal Highway.

The coach was on its way to Karachi from Pasni.

The rescue teams of Pakistan Navy and Coast Guards reached on the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Navy Hospital at Ormara.