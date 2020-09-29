UrduPoint.com
9 Killed In Separate Incidents

Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:49 PM

Nine persons including a girl were killed in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Nine persons including a girl were killed in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Rustam Ali of Chak No 217-RB was hit to death by a trailer near Makkoana Bypass while crossing the road early in the morning whereas 55-year-old Afzal Ramzan was killed when a speeding car hit his motorcycle near Shaheen Chowk Chak Jhumra.

Similarly, rickshaw driver Akram Rasheed was killed when a speeding mini loader Mazda hit his three-wheeler near Chak No.45-GB Tarkhani while 30-year-old Nazeer Abid resident of Chiniot succumbed to his injuries in Allied Hospital where he was brought after receiving serious injuries in a road accident.

Meanwhile, an infuriated man Bashir Ahmad of Chak No 592-GB shit dead his daughter Beenash (20) and seriously injured her maternal uncle Master Aslam over a marriage dispute.

In yet another incident, a young man Muhammad Ahmad of Chak No 378-GB was shot dead under mysterious circumstances while sleeping on rooftop of his house whereas 70-year-old Qaisar Abbas was killed after falling from stairs of his house in Chak No.66-GB.

Similarly, 34-year-old Abdul Waheed and 24-year-old Sajid were killed in separate road accidents near Qaim Sain Darbar and in Ali Town.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.

