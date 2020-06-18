9 killed in various accidents in Punjab during 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Nine people were killed while 786 sustained injuries in 699 road accidents during last 24 hours in Punjab.

Out of this, 417 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 369 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 315 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 122 pedestrians, and 358 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 144 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 148 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 58 in Faisalabad with 69 victims and at third Multan with 55 accidents and 64 victims.

As many as, 635 motorcycles, 85 rickshaws, 58 cars, 14 vans, five buses, 21 trucks and 90 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.