9 KP caretaker ministers to take oath at Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :As many as nine caretaker ministers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government would take an oath of their offices at 11:00 am at Governor House here Saturday.

Two advisers were also part of the caretaker government whose summary of appointments was signed by the governor.

The new caretaker-appointed ministers includes Syed Masood Shah, Feroz Jamal, Justice Retd Irshad Qaiser, Ahmad Rasool, Asif Rafiq, Dr Najib Ullah, Dr Qasim Jan, Hussain Shah and Amir Abdullah.

Dr Riaz Anwar and Dr Sarfaraz were appointed advisers to the Chief Minister.