9 Lahore Development Authority Officers Transferred

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:04 PM

9 Lahore Development Authority officers transferred

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar Thursday ordered for posting and transfer of nine officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar Thursday ordered for posting and transfer of nine officers.

According to an LDA spokesperson, Deputy Director Rehan Athar, awaiting posting in Directorate of Administration, was transferred and posted in Directorate of Land Development-II.

Assistant Director Hafiz Muhammad Asadullah, working in Directorate of Land Development-II, has been transferred and directed to report to the Directorate of Administration.

Assistant Director Muhammad Abdullah Ghouri working in Directorate of Land Development-l has been replaced with Javed Iqbal, Assistant Director working in Directorate of Land Development-II.

Assistant Director Muhammad Nadeem (Town Planning) working in E-Khidmat Markaz, Town Hall/ MCL the Mall has been transferred and posted in Directorate of Town Planning Zone-III whereas Nadeem Qaiser Butt, Staff Officer working in Directorate Town Planning Zone-III has been transferred and posted at E-Khidniat Markaz, Town Hall/ MCL, The Mall.

Assistant Director Hafiz Muhammad Umar Majeed, working in E-Khidmat Markaz, Karim Tower, PITB Ferozpur Road, has been transferred and posted in Directorate of Town Planning Zone-I, whereas Muhammad Ayub, Staff Officer working in Directorate of Town Planning Zone-V has been transferred and posted at E-Khidmat Markaz, Arfa Karim Tower, PITB Ferozpur Road.

