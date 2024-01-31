9 law-violators held in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The district police launched a crackdown on law-violators on Wednesday and arrested nine alleged criminals.

A spokesman said teams of different police stations conducted raids in different localities and arrested Shahid, Usman, Tahir, Khursheed, Tariq, Waleed, Ahmed, Majeed and Nouman.

The police recovered 876 grams of hashish, 230-gram heroin, 128-litre liquor 202-gram opium, five pistols, three guns, 198 bullets and other valuables from the accused.