9 Levies Personnel Including Dafadar Dismissed On Absence In Kohlu
Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 08:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohlu Aqeel Baloch dismissed 9 levies personnel including Levies Dafadar for absence long time from duty and notification issued in this regard.
Deputy Commissioner said in press release issued here on Sunday that actions are being taken against the employees who are negligent in their duties in other departments across the district.
He said that absentee employees are not entitled to any discount saying that actions such as deduction of salaries, issuance of demand notices and dismissal from employment are being implemented for employees found guilty of negligence.
He said that the district administration is trying to solve public problems.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Murad releases guidelines for 2025-26 ADP preparation2 minutes ago
-
Shazia Rizwan leads dengue awareness dengue walk12 minutes ago
-
SCO summit paramount in enhancing bilateral relations between member states: President RCCI32 minutes ago
-
Ignite-sponsored startups showcase innovation at expand North Star GITEX 2024 Dubai32 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to achievement of highest global standards on 'World Standards ..32 minutes ago
-
LWMC conducts cleaning operations42 minutes ago
-
Lahore Heritage Run held52 minutes ago
-
SCO conference marks triumph for Pakistan's foreign policy: MCCI ex-president1 hour ago
-
Shops, food points sealed for dengue SOPs violations1 hour ago
-
Four drug dealers arrested during crackdown1 hour ago
-
Virtual Women Police Station recovers abducted child1 hour ago
-
Dry forecast1 hour ago