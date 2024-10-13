Open Menu

9 Levies Personnel Including Dafadar Dismissed On Absence In Kohlu

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 08:10 PM

9 Levies personnel including Dafadar dismissed on absence in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohlu Aqeel Baloch dismissed 9 levies personnel including Levies Dafadar for absence long time from duty and notification issued in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner said in press release issued here on Sunday that actions are being taken against the employees who are negligent in their duties in other departments across the district.

He said that absentee employees are not entitled to any discount saying that actions such as deduction of salaries, issuance of demand notices and dismissal from employment are being implemented for employees found guilty of negligence.

He said that the district administration is trying to solve public problems.

Related Topics

Kohlu Sunday From Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

20 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

20 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

21 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

21 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan