9 LNG cargo likely to reach Pakistan from Qatar: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said that as many as nine LNG cargo are likely to reach Pakistan from Qatar.

We need to have twelve LNG cargo to fulfill demand in energy sector, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We have made request with Qatar Gas to install terminal in this country, he added.

Commenting on coal and petroleum products, he said Pakistan is purchasing expensive coal and petroleum products. There is need to increase tax on petroleum products, he stated.

Imposing levies on petroleum products would help generate revenue, he said.

About high inflation, he said, many countries are facing price hike issues. The minister said that inflation would minimize after balancing prices in petroleum sector.