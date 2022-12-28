9-Marla state land retrieved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Numan Ali has retrieved 9-Marla state land from 'Qabza Mafia' on Makkoana-Jaranawala Road.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that AC Jaranwala conducted surprise operation against land grabbers and demolished their 6 shops on state land with the help of heavy machinery.

The 'Qabza Mafia' had grabbed this land many years ago and caused a heavy loss to the government kitty. Therefore, the AC Jaranwala took drastic action against the land grabbers and removed their entire structure from the illegally occupied land.

This land had market value of Rs.40 million and further action against the accused was under progress, spokesman added.