UrduPoint.com

9-Marla State Land Retrieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 09:40 PM

9-Marla state land retrieved

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Numan Ali has retrieved 9-Marla state land from 'Qabza Mafia' on Makkoana-Jaranawala Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Numan Ali has retrieved 9-Marla state land from 'Qabza Mafia' on Makkoana-Jaranawala Road.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that AC Jaranwala conducted surprise operation against land grabbers and demolished their 6 shops on state land with the help of heavy machinery.

The 'Qabza Mafia' had grabbed this land many years ago and caused a heavy loss to the government kitty. Therefore, the AC Jaranwala took drastic action against the land grabbers and removed their entire structure from the illegally occupied land.

This land had market value of Rs.40 million and further action against the accused was under progress, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Road Numan Progress Jaranwala Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sempra Infrastructure, RWE Enter 15-Year LNG Sale, ..

Sempra Infrastructure, RWE Enter 15-Year LNG Sale, Purchase Agreement

7 seconds ago
 US, EU urge immediate deescalation at tense Serbia ..

US, EU urge immediate deescalation at tense Serbia-Kosovo border

9 seconds ago
 DDWP approves 10 development schemes worth Rs.980. ..

DDWP approves 10 development schemes worth Rs.980.5 mln

10 seconds ago
 Fujairah Chamber board approves 2023 operational p ..

Fujairah Chamber board approves 2023 operational plan and budget

25 minutes ago
 Ministers of cabinet affairs of UAE, Bahrain discu ..

Ministers of cabinet affairs of UAE, Bahrain discuss cooperation

25 minutes ago
 Russia's Gas Production in 11 Months of 2022 Down ..

Russia's Gas Production in 11 Months of 2022 Down by 13.3% y/y to 522 Bcm - Ross ..

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.