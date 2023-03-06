UrduPoint.com

9 Martyred ,13 Injured In Attack On Balochistan Constabulary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 12:50 PM

9 martyred ,13 injured in attack on Balochistan Constabulary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :At least nine personnel of the law enforcement agencies were martyred and 13 were injured in an attack on Balochistan Constabulary in Bolan area here, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

"The blast occurred on the Kambri bridge, an area bordering with the Sibi and Kachhi districts," Senior Superintendent Police Kachi Mohammad Notezai said while confirming the incident.

"Preliminary evidence suggested that the explosion was a suicide attack, the police officer said adding that the exact nature of the attack was yet to be ascertained after a complete investigation into the blast.

Soon after the explosion, the district administration reached the spot and shifted the victims to the nearby hospital.

Personnel of law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the arrest of the culprits.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of police personnel in the incident.

"Those who are creating law and order will be brought to justice, he said.

"All such conspiracies against peace in the province will be made unsuccessful with the public's support," he added.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his sympathies to the families of the martyred.

