9 May A Black Day In Pakistan's History: Culture Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM

9 May a black day in Pakistan's history: Culture Minister

Sindh Minister of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah Thursday termed the tragedy of May 9 a black day in the history of the country and demanded action against the perpetrators of the incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Sindh Minister of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah Thursday termed the tragedy of May 9 a black day in the history of the country and demanded action against the perpetrators of the incident.

In a statement issued here Syed Zulifiqar Shah said the armed groups of a "political party" held the state hostage for their vested intrests desecrated martyr's monuments and looted national assets. The minister said that Pakistan's Armed Forces are sacrificing their lives for our peace and tranquility on the borders, political parties and people of Pakistan should have been united and fight against this kind of violent approach. The entire nation supports our Armed Forces and State institutions, Shah said.

