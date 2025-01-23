9 Mega Development Projects Under Construction In Korangi District: Senator Mehdi
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 11:49 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister for CM Inspection, Inquiries and Implementation Team (CMIIIT) and General Secretary PPP Sindh.
Senator Waqar Mehdi has said that nine mega projects, collectively worth billions of rupees, are currently under construction in Korangi District. Once completed, these projects will significantly improve public amenities and simplify daily life for residents.
Senator Mehdi expressed these views while speaking to media during visit to the site of development projects.
He highlighted that the 136 ongoing development projects managed by the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) across the city are not mere symbolic initiatives, as seen in other provinces, but are thoughtfully designed to address Karachi's specific needs and serve its people effectively.
He reiterated that there would be no compromise on the quality and timely completion of these projects and that all obstacles in this regard would be removed.
He further said that he would personally oversee ongoing projects in all districts to guarantee their quality and timely completion.
Meanwhile, Senator Waqar Mehdi chaired a key meeting at the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Korangi. The meeting was attended by DC Korangi Masood Bhutto, CMIIIT Department Member Abdul Salam Memon, KDA Chief Engineer, consultants, and other relevant officials.
During the meeting, the KDA briefed Mehdi on the provincial development projects and mega projects underway in Korangi District. However, he expressed displeasure over the incomplete briefing provided by the KDA officers and consultants.
He directed the KDA to requalify its consultants, conduct soil testing, and submit monthly progress reports on the projects to the CMIIIT Department. Senator Waqar Mehdi also instructed the DC Korangi to oversee the ongoing projects to ensure their quality for public benefit.
Later, Senator Waqar Mehdi inspected several development schemes funded by the Sindh government in Korangi District.
PPP Korangi District President Jani Memon, General Secretary Sharjeel Rizwani, Senior Vice President Shiraz Waheed, Information Secretary Ahmed Raza, and others, were also present on the occasion.
