9 Member Robbers' Gang Arrested; Girl Commit Suicide In Swat: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 11:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :A nine-member gang of robbers were arrested and a 15-year-old girl committed suicide in the Swat district on Wednesday, police said.

A police spokesman told journalists in Mingora that clothes, two vehicles and a rickshaw used by the nine-member robbers' gang including Afghan refugees were seized during the search and strike operation conducted by the Swat police last night.

Two members of the gang, who were allegedly involved in robbing people were backed by the six- members group of supporters and a local facilitator.

Police claimed to have recovered over 1.7 million looted money from their possession.

The outlaw belonged to Afghanistan, Peshawar, Swat and Abbottabad districts.

In another incident, a 15-year-old girl committed suicide at tehsil Kabal in Swat district due to her poor mental condition. The gory incident occurred at Sorbat tehsil Bahrain where the ill-fated Shalo Bibi shot herself dead with a pistol.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

