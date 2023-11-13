Open Menu

9 Members Caretaker Cabinet Of KP Government Takes Oath

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

9 members caretaker Cabinet of KP Government takes oath

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The nine members caretaker Cabinet of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government here on Monday took oath at Governor House.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to the caretaker Provincial Cabinet attended by caretaker Chief Minister Justice Retired Arshad Hussain Shah.

The caretaker Provincial Ministers who took oath include Syed Masood Shah, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr Najeebullah, Dr Muhammad Qasim Jan, Engr Amir Durrani, Engr Ahmad Jan and Syed Amir Abdullah.

Besides others, the oath taking ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, administrative secretaries, political and civil society leaders.

The governor congratulated the caretaker ministers and expressed best wishes for them.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Civil Society Ghulam Ali Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to cont ..

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to control smog

2 hours ago
 New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst ..

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst performance struggles

4 hours ago
 Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

5 hours ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

6 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

1 day ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan