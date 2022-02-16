9 members of gang robbery held

Police arrested nine accused of gang robbery during crackdown launched against miscreants here on Wednesday

According to SP Investigation Ziaullah, nine motorcycles with goods and cash worth Rs. 1.

9 million were recovered from the accused, their identity were yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, DSP Circle Rizwan Khan held open court here to address problems of local people.

In his address, he informed that the recovered entities were safely handed over to their owners.