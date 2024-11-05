9 Milk Shops Sealed For Violating Safety Regulations In Mirpur, AJK
Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 10:55 PM
Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Food Authority on Tuesday sealed nine milk and yogurt shops in Mirpur for failing to comply with safety regulations regarding the supply of pure and non-adulterated products
According to officials from Mirpur's Food Authority, under the direction of District Food Controller Imtiaz Hussain Laal took action against the shops for not submitting required surety bonds within the specified time frame.
These bonds ensure that the shops commit to providing safe and unadulterated milk and related products.
The operation was carried out by a mobile team of Food Safety Officers including Asif Riaz Chaudhry and Sheikh Imran Sadique, along with support staff.
The decision to seal the shops was made following recent directives from the Azad Jammu Kashmir government and in accordance with orders from the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir.
