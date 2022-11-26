UrduPoint.com

9 Miscreants Killed; 3 Held In Balochistan Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2022 | 11:23 PM

9 miscreants killed; 3 held in Balochistan operation

At least nine miscreants were killed and three detained on Saturday during an operation carried out against the elements creating law and order in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :At least nine miscreants were killed and three detained on Saturday during an operation carried out against the elements creating law and order in the province.

A handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations said that the operation of the security forces against the terrorists in the Sia Koh area of Balochistan was going on successfully.

"As per information received from the intelligence agencies, the member of the banned outfit were planning terror attacks in Kohlu, Kahan and Mewand," it added.

On September 30, 2022, the same organization also blew up a confectionery shop in Kohlu Bazar, in which two people were killed and 19 innocent people were injured.

Handout further said that the operation was carried out on the complaints of local people.

According to the reports so far, 9 extremists have been killed while 3 have been arrested alive by the security forces.

"Those killed were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, and attacks on security forces," the official handout said adding that apart from this, terrorists used to target engineers and laborers working on development projects in Balochistan.

The operation is going on by the security forces.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Kidnapping Law And Order Same Kohlu September From

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court grants stay order regarding trans ..

Sindh High Court grants stay order regarding transfer of case against Chancello ..

2 minutes ago
 US Willing to Grant Targeted Sanctions Relief to V ..

US Willing to Grant Targeted Sanctions Relief to Venezuela to Spur Intra Talks - ..

2 minutes ago
 Strict monitoring system in Lahore Waste Managemen ..

Strict monitoring system in Lahore Waste Management Company

4 minutes ago
 First-ever Chief Commissioner chess championship o ..

First-ever Chief Commissioner chess championship organized

4 minutes ago
 Anti polio drive inaugurated

Anti polio drive inaugurated

4 minutes ago
 Best recreational facilities being provided in Win ..

Best recreational facilities being provided in Winter festival: PHA

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.