9 miscreants killed; 3 held in Balochistan operation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :At least nine miscreants were killed and three detained on Saturday during an operation carried out against the elements creating law and order in the province.

A handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations said that the operation of the security forces against the terrorists in the Sia Koh area of Balochistan was going on successfully.

"As per information received from the intelligence agencies, the member of the banned outfit were planning terror attacks in Kohlu, Kahan and Mewand," it added.

On September 30, 2022, the same organization also blew up a confectionery shop in Kohlu Bazar, in which two people were killed and 19 innocent people were injured.

Handout further said that the operation was carried out on the complaints of local people.

According to the reports so far, 9 extremists have been killed while 3 have been arrested alive by the security forces.

"Those killed were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, and attacks on security forces," the official handout said adding that apart from this, terrorists used to target engineers and laborers working on development projects in Balochistan.

The operation is going on by the security forces.