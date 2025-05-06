9 Mln Ransom Bid Foiled, 8 Kidnappers Caught
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Sabzi Mandi Police Station team have arrested eight members of a kidnapping gang and rescued a hostage without paying the Rs 9 million ransom demanded by the abductors.
An official told APP that on Tuesday that the Sabzi Mandi Police received a complaint from the wife of Ghulam Hussain, reporting his abduction by unknown individuals. Acting swiftly, police registered a case and launched an investigation on the special directions of DIG Muhammad Javed Tariq. Under the supervision of SSP Operations and SSP Investigation, special teams were constituted.
Using Safe City surveillance, technical data, and human intelligence, police traced and arrested the suspects and safely recovered the hostage. The accused had demanded Rs 9 million for his release but were apprehended before any payment was made.
The arrested suspects were identified as Muhammad Bashir, Muhammad Noman, Adil Abbasi, Hussain, Zahid Iqbal, Tahir Mehmood, Umair Khalid, and Khizer Khalid. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
DIG Muhammad Javed Tariq said Police is committed to protecting citizens and will continue operations to dismantle criminal networks.
