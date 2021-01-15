9-Month-Old conjoined twins successfully separated

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Muhammad Ayan and Muhammad Aman, born as conjoined twins to Mr. and Mrs. Israr Ahmed, are now living as two healthy children after a successful separation surgery performed at the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) on December 12, 2020.

Ayan and Aman were Omphalopagus type of conjoined twins, in which the bodies of the two are joined at the abdomen and several internal organs are shared, including liver and sometimes the intestines, said a statement on Friday.

A multi-disciplinary team of highly skilled healthcare experts came together to meticulously plan and organise their efforts to perform this exceptionally difficult surgery.

The nature of this surgery is such that it demands double the amount of resources and concurrent functioning of all teams to manage and save both lives.

Paediatric Surgeon at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Dr. Zafar Nazir led the efforts to perform the 8 hour-long surgery with the support of over 50 clinical and administrative staff.