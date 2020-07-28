9 more deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away nine more lives in the province while the number of corona virus cases in the province reached to 92,279 after registration of 206 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Tuesday, so far the total number of deaths has been recorded as 2125 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 64 in Rawalpindi,1 in Jehlum, 5 in Gujranwala, 6 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 8 in Gujrat, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 14 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 8 in Faisalabad, 3 in Jhang, 3 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 1 in Bhakkar, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 4 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Muzaffargarh and 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Okara districts during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 706,650 tests for COVID-19 so far while 81,265 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of corona virus, the health care department requested the citizens.