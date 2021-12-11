UrduPoint.com

9 More Dengue Cases Reported In KP

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 04:00 PM

9 more dengue cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 9 more dengue cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here on Saturday.

With nine more dengue cases, the total number of dengue patients in the province has reached 10,566, the official of the Health Department said.

He said, the total number of dengue deaths in the province is 10 with 7 dengue patients being treated in hospitals.

He said that Dengue virus has been confirmed in 9 people in Peshawar during the last 24 hours and the total number of dengue patients in Peshawar has reached 5710 with 10 people having recovered from dengue in the province in the last 24 hours.

