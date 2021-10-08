UrduPoint.com

9 More Falls Prey To COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Corona claimed nine more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 226 new cases were reported from various areas of the province.

According to KP health authorities here Friday, 371 persons recovered from the infection in a single day while the total of recoveries so far is 166236.

The tally of corona tests conducted is 10042 while the total tests conducted till date is 3063415.

