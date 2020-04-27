9 more including a family contracted virus taking tally to 68 in AJK

Nine people of a family including women and children have diagnosed Covid -19 positive in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday taking the total tally of region to 68

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Nine people of a family including women and children have diagnosed Covid -19 positive in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday taking the total tally of region to 68.

However, 35 of this number have recovered the disease and no death has occurred so for.

A family of five members and their three relatives from Sargoda (Punjab) were tested positive in Sarsawa area of Kotli district that had travel from Sargoda for the burial of family head, Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Minister Health told APP.

"The family head died in Sargoda and they brought the body for burial in Sarsawa having a death certificate mentioning the cause of death as heart attack issued by Sargoda Hospital," Commissioner Mirpur division Chaudhary Raqeeb said, adding, the family and relatives from Sargoda were quarantined on April 20.

Another person tested positive in Bagh district who had returned from abroad, the Minister informed saying he was already in quarantine.

The Minister said 35 Covid-19 patients had been recovered in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 33 are under treatment in different hospitals of AJK.