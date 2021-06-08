UrduPoint.com
9 More People Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Tharparkar

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:43 PM

9 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The District Health officer (DHO) Dr Gordhan Das Tuesday said that as many as 93557 samples were taken in Tharparkar district to detect COVID-19, out of them 3111 tested positive with positivity ratio of 3.33 % while 90122 tested negative.

Sharing corona situation in the district he said that at least 3026 patients have so far been recovered with 97.27 % recovery ratio.

He further said that the number of active cases was 76 with 2.44 % and 9 patients died while the result of 365 samples was awaited.

DHO said that as many as 384 samples were taken during the last 24 years out of which 12 tested positive with 2.34 % and 375 found negative in the reports.

