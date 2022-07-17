UrduPoint.com

9 More Report Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2022 | 01:22 AM

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

Nine new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,652 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Nine new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,652 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell, Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 15,56635 people were screened for the virus, out of which 9 more were reported positive.

As many as 35,236 affected patients have recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

2 minutes ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

2 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

2 minutes ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

2 minutes ago
 Vingegaard holds off Pogacar in heated Tour de Fra ..

Vingegaard holds off Pogacar in heated Tour de France duel

6 minutes ago
 Barrister Sultan for vibrant diplomatic drive to r ..

Barrister Sultan for vibrant diplomatic drive to resolve Kashmir dispute

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.