9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Nine new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,652 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell, Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 15,56635 people were screened for the virus, out of which 9 more were reported positive.

As many as 35,236 affected patients have recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.