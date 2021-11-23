UrduPoint.com

9 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 280 coronavirus tests were conducted in the public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were dropped to 80 while 25,848 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 41 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 9 at DHQ Hospital and 4 at General Hospital. He further said that 16 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

