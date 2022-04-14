UrduPoint.com

9 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 10:43 PM

9 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 456 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 53 while 28,321 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 5 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 8 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

