9 More Tested Covid-19 Positive In Balochistan

Published July 31, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Nine more tested Covid-19 positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35803 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1578484 people were screened for the virus, out of which 9 more was reported positive.

As many as 35363 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

