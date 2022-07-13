UrduPoint.com

9 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 10:24 PM

As many as nine people have been tested Corona positive on Wednesday surging the total number of confirmed patients to 35,625 in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as nine people have been tested Corona positive on Wednesday surging the total number of confirmed patients to 35,625 in the province.

According to media coordinator provincial health directorate cell Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,553,138 people had been screened for the virus.

He said that 35,226 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

