9 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 06:42 PM

9 more tested positive for coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as nine more patients were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with four belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Rawal Town, and one each case has arrived from Gujar Khan, Taxila and Islamabad.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Tuesday, ten confirmed patients were admitted to four health facilities, including four in the Institute of Urology and Fauji Foundation Hospital and one each in the Bilal and Benazir Bhutto Hospitals.

The report updated that one patient was stable and nine on double oxygen support.

Around 5,614,983 people, including health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it informed.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,120 samples were collected, out of which 1,111 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recordedat 0.80 per cent.

